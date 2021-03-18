Azerbaijan announces construction of highways to link Baku with liberated lands in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

About 800 kilometers of rural roads are reconstructed in Azerbaijan every year, Head of the Main Directorate of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Hidayat Rustamov said during the Online Round Table, Trend reports on Mar.18.

According to Rustamov, the annual reconstruction of rural roads in Azerbaijan contributes to the development of agriculture and the prompt delivery of goods to large markets.

"After the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the main roads connecting Baku with border districts will be completed to the border with Armenia," he noted.

In 2020, the agency built and repaired 2,700 kilometers of roads and 90 new bridges in the country's liberated (from Armenian occupation as a result of last year's 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.) territories.

