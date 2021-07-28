Friendship, fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel - solid foundation for development of relations – Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Friendship and fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel is a solid foundation for development of bilateral relations, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

"During the meeting with Minister of Construction and Housing of Israel Ze'ev Elkin we expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and discussed ways to strengthen our partnership," Jabbarov tweeted.