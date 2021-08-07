Cyber attacks on bank cards of Azerbaijani users continue - ABA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

Cyber attacks on bank cards of Azerbaijani users continue, the country’s Banks Association (ABA) said, Trend reports.

According to ABA, despite the measures taken in this direction, amid the dynamic growth of the development of digital payments, especially e-commerce operations, new types of fraud continue to appear.

“We are in close contact with the public, including the holders of bank cards. The focus of our association is to inform the public, in particular card users,” ABA noted. “The fraud mainly covers the interception of confidential data of a payment card, a one-time password (3D Secury - payment confirmation code) disclosed in one form or another, received by the card user on the basis of an SMS notification, which, as a result, leads to a loss of funds.”

The association also noted that recently the owners of bank cards have been receiving calls from alleged ‘employees’ of a bank, who are asking to disclose their payment card details.

"In a number of cases, using SMS messages, the bank card holders are invited to participate in contests to win large sums of money and receive bonuses as a reward," added the ABA.

