BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will increase the number of flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku to Tashkent three times a week since July 25, AZAL told Trend.

According to AZAL, flights on the Baku-Tashkent-Baku route will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.