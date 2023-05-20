Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 87.856 manat (2.57 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 53.431 manat (1.55 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,387.7141 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 8 3,441.3100 May 15 3,423.9275 May 9 3,441.3100 May 16 3,427.5485 May 10 3,452.9720 May 17 3,385.7370 May 11 3,451.3145 May 18 3,365.2860 May 12 3,418.8190 May 19 3,336.0715 Average weekly 3,441.1451 Average weekly 3,387.7141

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 0.658 manat (1.61 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.4753 manat, which was 2.4873 manat (5.79 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 8 43.7385 May 15 40.8154 May 9 43.7385 May 16 40.8310 May 10 43.4959 May 17 40.3900 May 11 42.9964 May 18 40.1829 May 12 40.8437 May 19 40.1574 Average weekly 42.9626 Average weekly 40.4753

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 3.6295 manat (0.2 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum lowered by 47.4521 manat (2.55 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,810.3300 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 8 1,821.3630 May 15 1,803.0370 May 9 1,821.3630 May 16 1,814.7755 May 10 1,893.8935 May 17 1,815.2175 May 11 1,900.2940 May 18 1,819.2125 May 12 1,851.9970 May 19 1,799.4075 Average weekly 1,857.7821 Average weekly 1,810.3300

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 65.501 manat (2.54 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 79.5481 manat (3.01 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,561.2880 manat.