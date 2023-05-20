Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 87.856 manat (2.57 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 53.431 manat (1.55 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,387.7141 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 8
|
3,441.3100
|
May 15
|
3,423.9275
|
May 9
|
3,441.3100
|
May 16
|
3,427.5485
|
May 10
|
3,452.9720
|
May 17
|
3,385.7370
|
May 11
|
3,451.3145
|
May 18
|
3,365.2860
|
May 12
|
3,418.8190
|
May 19
|
3,336.0715
|
Average weekly
|
3,441.1451
|
Average weekly
|
3,387.7141
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 0.658 manat (1.61 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.4753 manat, which was 2.4873 manat (5.79 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 8
|
43.7385
|
May 15
|
40.8154
|
May 9
|
43.7385
|
May 16
|
40.8310
|
May 10
|
43.4959
|
May 17
|
40.3900
|
May 11
|
42.9964
|
May 18
|
40.1829
|
May 12
|
40.8437
|
May 19
|
40.1574
|
Average weekly
|
42.9626
|
Average weekly
|
40.4753
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 3.6295 manat (0.2 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum lowered by 47.4521 manat (2.55 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,810.3300 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 8
|
1,821.3630
|
May 15
|
1,803.0370
|
May 9
|
1,821.3630
|
May 16
|
1,814.7755
|
May 10
|
1,893.8935
|
May 17
|
1,815.2175
|
May 11
|
1,900.2940
|
May 18
|
1,819.2125
|
May 12
|
1,851.9970
|
May 19
|
1,799.4075
|
Average weekly
|
1,857.7821
|
Average weekly
|
1,810.3300
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 65.501 manat (2.54 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 79.5481 manat (3.01 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,561.2880 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 8
|
2,574.4545
|
May 15
|
2,582.4190
|
May 9
|
2,574.4545
|
May 16
|
2,607.0775
|
May 10
|
2,668.6770
|
May 17
|
2,563.8975
|
May 11
|
2,730.6165
|
May 18
|
2,536.1280
|
May 12
|
2,655.9780
|
May 19
|
2,516.9180
|
Average weekly
|
2,640.8361
|
Average weekly
|
2,561.2880