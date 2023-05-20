Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 20 May 2023 13:11 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 87.856 manat (2.57 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 53.431 manat (1.55 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,387.7141 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 8

3,441.3100

May 15

3,423.9275

May 9

3,441.3100

May 16

3,427.5485

May 10

3,452.9720

May 17

3,385.7370

May 11

3,451.3145

May 18

3,365.2860

May 12

3,418.8190

May 19

3,336.0715

Average weekly

3,441.1451

Average weekly

3,387.7141

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 0.658 manat (1.61 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.4753 manat, which was 2.4873 manat (5.79 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 8

43.7385

May 15

40.8154

May 9

43.7385

May 16

40.8310

May 10

43.4959

May 17

40.3900

May 11

42.9964

May 18

40.1829

May 12

40.8437

May 19

40.1574

Average weekly

42.9626

Average weekly

40.4753

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 3.6295 manat (0.2 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum lowered by 47.4521 manat (2.55 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,810.3300 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 8

1,821.3630

May 15

1,803.0370

May 9

1,821.3630

May 16

1,814.7755

May 10

1,893.8935

May 17

1,815.2175

May 11

1,900.2940

May 18

1,819.2125

May 12

1,851.9970

May 19

1,799.4075

Average weekly

1,857.7821

Average weekly

1,810.3300

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 65.501 manat (2.54 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 79.5481 manat (3.01 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,561.2880 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 8

2,574.4545

May 15

2,582.4190

May 9

2,574.4545

May 16

2,607.0775

May 10

2,668.6770

May 17

2,563.8975

May 11

2,730.6165

May 18

2,536.1280

May 12

2,655.9780

May 19

2,516.9180

Average weekly

2,640.8361

Average weekly

2,561.2880
