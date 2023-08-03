Volume of transactions through Azerbaijan's Epoint e-commerce platform revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.3. The total number of successful operations through Azerbaijan's Epoint e-commerce platform has exceeded 356,400 transactions to date, co-founder of Epoint startup Hasan Hasanov told Trend.

According to him, the average amount of transactions is 65.5 manat ($38.5).

"Our company specializes in technological solutions, business optimization systems, e-commerce and cashless payments," Hasanov added.

He stressed that currently the total turnover of the platform exceeds 23.3 million manat ($13.7 million), and the total number of registered customers is 566.

In 2022, the volume of transactions stood at 219,600, the average amount of transactions - 63.01 manat ($37.06), and the total turnover - 13.8 million manat ($8.1 million).

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in accordance with the requirements of the "CBA Digital Payments Strategy for 2021-2023" aims to increase the share of non-cash payments through payment cards within the country up to 48 percent.

In addition, within the framework of this strategy, it's planned to increase the share of contactless payment cards in the market up to 75 percent.