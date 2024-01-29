EU, Central Asia got common interest to develop Middle Corridor - Georges Gilkinet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. We have common interest to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the so-called Middle Corridor, Georges Gilkinet, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mobility, Belgium as EU Presidency, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an opening ceremony for Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity held today in Brussels.

“We must find an alternative route, especially for the transit of critical materials needed for a rapid energy transition. This is where the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route comes in handy. We share a common interest in the sustainable development of this corridor,” he said.

He pointed out that Belgium Presidency aims to reinforce connectivity with Moldova, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and other players, that are gateways to Central Asia for Europe.

“To do so, we need to identify the most sustainable transport connection between Central Asia and the EU. Recently, the EU agreed on the trans-European transport network policy. Shifting from trucks and planes to train connectivity will help achieve decarbonization objectives. The second objective is to secure investments. The Connecting Europe Facility program is a key funding instrument here. It is also important to mention the Global Gateway initiative, which aims to support partners in infrastructure development in an equitable manner. The EU aims to mobilize a wide range of players and funding sources,” Gilkinet explained.

He added that Belgium and European companies can provide their expertise in transit capacities development, especially in railway connections.

“Reinforcing the links between the EU and Central Asia is our common priority from an economic, social, and climate point of view. The EU and Central Asia are and will remain key partners in this regard,” he concluded.