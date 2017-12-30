Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull expansion of economic relations

30 December 2017 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discussed the prospects for the expansion of economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message Dec. 30.

According to the message, the prospects were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Tajik ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soliev.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the potential for developing relations in various spheres of the economy, as well as the importance of cooperation in transit, the export of Azerbaijani agricultural products to Tajikistan, organizing of export missions of Azerbaijani businessmen, as well as the participation of Azerbaijani companies in Tajikistan’s projects to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Tajikistan Hasan Mammadzade also attended the meeting.

The data of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan for 11 months of 2017 amounted to $1.76 million, of which $1.73 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products.

