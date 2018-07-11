Prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease July 11

11 July 2018 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased July 11, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 13.4385 manats to 2126.8955 manats per ounce in the country, compared to the price on July 10.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.3098 manats, to 20.7825 manats manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 20.7825 manats, to 1427.7195 manats.

Meanwhile, the cost of palladium decreased by 27.9565 manats, to 1605.6585 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 11, 2018

July 10, 2018

Gold

2126,8955

2140,334

2140.334

Silver

27,1023

27,4121

27.4121

Platinium

1427,7195

1448,502

1448.502

Palladium

1605,6585

1633,615

1633.615

