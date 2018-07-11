Prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease July 11

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased July 11, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 13.4385 manats to 2126.8955 manats per ounce in the country, compared to the price on July 10.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.3098 manats, to 20.7825 manats manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 20.7825 manats, to 1427.7195 manats.

Meanwhile, the cost of palladium decreased by 27.9565 manats, to 1605.6585 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 11, 2018 July 10, 2018 Gold 2126,8955 2140,334 2140.334 Silver 27,1023 27,4121 27.4121 Platinium 1427,7195 1448,502 1448.502 Palladium 1605,6585 1633,615 1633.615

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news