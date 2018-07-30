Iran invites Azerbaijan to join new railway

30 July 2018 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 30

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi invited Azerbaijan to join a new railway that links the border town of Parsabad in Iran's Ardabil Province to Mugan plain in northwestern Iran and the southern part of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During a recent meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade in Tehran, Akhoundi talked about the details of Parsabad- Mugan rail link and invited Baku to join the railway.

“This is an important project similar to Astara-Astara railway between the two countries which can help expand transport cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan,” the Iranian minister said.

The highest density of irrigation canals is in the section of the Mugan plain which lies in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is located on the bank of the Aras river extending to Iran.

The delegation led by the Minister of transport, communications and high technologies Ramin Guluzade is paying a visit to Iran, for participation in the 24th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer and E-Commerce ELECOMP 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Children Hotline Service with Azercell’s support renders psychological support to children
Society 16:32
BTK to have positive impact on developing new transport routes – envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:12
Azerbaijan's largest non-oil exporters increase supplies abroad
Economy news 16:02
Azerbaijan’s Azneft to buy equipment, spare parts via tender
Tenders 15:42
US Chargé D’affaires opens conference marking World day against trafficking in persons (PHOTO)
Society 15:20
Tehran keen to activate North-South corridor with help of Baku – Azerbaijani minister
Economy news 15:18
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 23-27
Oil&Gas 16:40
Children Hotline Service with Azercell’s support renders psychological support to children
Society 16:32
Russian Tem-Po JSC intends to expand cooperation with SOCAR
Oil&Gas 16:30
Tashkent to host conference on new transport corridors in Central Asia
Economy news 16:22
Moldovan president to visit Moscow in October
Russia 16:19
S&P: National Bank of Uzbekistan to continue playing noticeable role in domestic economy
Economy news 16:16
Pilot 'steered helicopter from crowds' before Beijing crash
China 16:14
BTK to have positive impact on developing new transport routes – envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:12
Flydubai pilot investigated after failing alcohol test
Arab World 16:09