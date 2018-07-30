Iran invites Azerbaijan to join new railway

Tehran, Iran, July 30

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi invited Azerbaijan to join a new railway that links the border town of Parsabad in Iran's Ardabil Province to Mugan plain in northwestern Iran and the southern part of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During a recent meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade in Tehran, Akhoundi talked about the details of Parsabad- Mugan rail link and invited Baku to join the railway.

“This is an important project similar to Astara-Astara railway between the two countries which can help expand transport cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan,” the Iranian minister said.

The highest density of irrigation canals is in the section of the Mugan plain which lies in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is located on the bank of the Aras river extending to Iran.

The delegation led by the Minister of transport, communications and high technologies Ramin Guluzade is paying a visit to Iran, for participation in the 24th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer and E-Commerce ELECOMP 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news