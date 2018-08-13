Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan

13 August 2018 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

By Aug. 1, 2018, 6,468 enterprises with foreign capital were operating in Uzbekistan, which is 1,195 more (22.6 percent) than by Aug. 1, 2017, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan said on Aug. 10.

Of the total number of enterprises, 3,528 are joint ventures, 2,940 are companies with completely foreign capital.

The biggest number of enterprises with foreign capital are in the sphere of industry – 2,678 (41.4 percent) and trade – 1,352 (20.9 percent); the smallest number is in the healthcare and social services – only 89 enterprises (1.4 percent).

Of the total number of enterprises established during the seven months of 2018, 147 are with participation of the capital of the residents of Turkey, 144 – Russia, 137 – China, 91 – Kazakhstan, and 78 – the Republic of Korea. Also, interest in joint activities in 2018 was shown by residents of Afghanistan, India, Germany, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

