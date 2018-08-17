Turkish Airlines reaches highest load factor in July

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Turkish Airlines have released data on passenger and cargo turnover in July, according to which the airline has reached the highest level of load factor (LF) in its history - 85.3 percent.

Despite the high base of July 2017, growth in the number of passengers, revenue per kilometer and load factor, has been an important indicator of the continued increase in global interest to Turkey and Turkish Airlines.

According to July 2018 Traffic Results, the passenger growth trend continued in July, thus total number of passengers carried went up by 4% reaching 7.8 million passengers, and Load Factor went up to 85 percent.

In July 2018, Total Load Factor improved by 1.5 points, with an increase of 2 percent in capacity (Available Seat Kilometer), while international LF increased by 1,7 points to 84,9 percent, domestic Load Factor stood at 88 percent.

Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), number of international passengers went up by 7 percent.

In July, cargo/mail volume continued the double digit growth trend and increased by 20 percent, compared to the same period of 2017. Main contributors to the growth in cargo/mail volume, are Middle East with 33 percent increase, Europe with 26 percent increase, Africa with 26 percent increase, N. America with 32 percent increase and Far East with 16 percent increase.

In July, Africa, N. America and Far East showed load factor growth of 5.5 points, 3.5 points and 4 points, respectively.

During January-July, increase in demand and total number of passengers was 13 percent and 15 percent, respectively, over the same period of last year. Total number of passengers reached to 43 million.

During January-July, total Load Factor improved by 4 points up to 81 percent. While international Load Factor increased by approximately 4 points up to 81 percent, domestic load factor went up by 2 points to 85 percent, thus recording the highest load factor in Turkish Airlines history for the period of January-July.

Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), number of international passengers went up significantly by 18 percent.

Cargo/mail carried during the first seven months of 2018 increased by 26 percent and reached 779 thousand tons.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines is a 4-star airline today with a fleet of 325 (passenger and cargo) aircraft , flying to 304 destinations worldwide with 255 international and 49 domestic.

