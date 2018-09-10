Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 10

10 September 2018 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 10

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.963 manats respectively for Sept. 10.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for Sept. 10.

Currencies

September 10, 2018

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1 euro

1 EUR

1.963

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2085

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.046

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.7933

1 Brasilian rial

1 BRL

0.4191

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1114

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1505

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0764

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2462

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2478

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2632

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6526

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0235

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1951

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0115

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1876

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7528

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4734

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2894

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6102

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0045

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0245

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1117

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.41

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.088

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.1015

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.095

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2012

100 Uzbek soms

100 UZS

0.0214

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.455

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0243

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2315

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4532

1 SDR (special drawing rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.38

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.2649

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0551

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1804

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0601

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5321

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1081

