Azerbaijan’s Baku Textile Factory eyes to expand varieties of its exports to Europe

13 June 2019 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani producer of dairy products & fruit juices reveals export figures
Economy 11 June 18:21
Azerbaijan’s Baku Textile Factory decides on exports to Arab countries
Economy 11 June 15:37
Baku Textile Factory looks to expand co-op with Germany
Economy 11 June 14:30
Minister reveals way to save Iran’s economy
Business 8 June 16:27
Azerbaijani manufacturer of canned fruits to expand list of export destinations
Economy 7 June 17:43
Azerbaijani wines may enter markets of China, Spain
Economy 5 June 13:40
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Absheron resorts among best resorts in CIS for summer holidays
Society 11:07
Minister: Azerbaijan - EU’s main partner in South Caucasus
Business 11:06
Trend news agency taking part in 6th News Agencies World Congress in Bulgaria (PHOTO)
Politics 11:02
Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after U.S. ban
Other News 10:57
Uzbek Neftegazinvest to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 10:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:39
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 15 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:39
Vice President of BP talks development of fields in Azerbaijan
Economy 10:37
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:17