Turkmenistan Airlines continues work on resumption of flights to Europe

14 June 2019 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan overfulfills plan for harvesting silkworm cocoons
Economy 15:03
Turkmenistan to host cybersecurity forum
ICT 14:42
Turkmen Communications Agency preparing tender to develop internet, mobile communications
Central Asia 13:59
Turkmenistan to launch second space satellite soon
Central Asia 09:58
Azerbaijan drafts bill “On small and medium business”
Business 13 June 16:08
Flights from Russia's Rostov-on-Don to Baku to be resumed
Business 13 June 14:59
Latest
Untapped Kalamkas “A” offshore, Khazar oil fields of Kazakhstan to be developed
Oil&Gas 17:45
Rising oil prices add to global economic strife
Other News 17:45
New rules for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:33
Experts mull implementation of INSTC and regional integration prospects in Baku (VIDEO)
Politics 17:28
State Committee: 35% of personnel in municipal system in Azerbaijan consist of women
Politics 17:22
Equinor, SOCAR mull development of Karabakh field
Oil&Gas 17:18
Volumes of oil extraction and electricity manufacturing decrease in Kazakhstan
Economy 17:06
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of installation products
Tenders 16:51
Russia seeks to cooperate with Iran in areas of artificial intelligence and smart city
Business 16:50