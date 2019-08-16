Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak expands export of plastic containers

16 August 2019 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Finnish Wärtsilä looking for new ways to support Azerbaijan in stabilizing grid
Oil&Gas 21:07
Azerbaijani NBCO increases profit by almost 500,000 manats
Finance 20:39
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds on secondary market
Finance 20:13
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 19:58
Azerbaijani anti-aircraft missile troops conduct live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 19:34
Azerbaijan’s Agro Services Agency continues to conduct training for farmers
Economy 19:33
Latest
Finnish Wärtsilä looking for new ways to support Azerbaijan in stabilizing grid
Oil&Gas 21:07
Azerbaijani NBCO increases profit by almost 500,000 manats
Finance 20:39
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds on secondary market
Finance 20:13
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 19:58
Azerbaijani anti-aircraft missile troops conduct live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 19:34
Azerbaijan’s Agro Services Agency continues to conduct training for farmers
Economy 19:33
Georgian Leasing Company completes another successful deal
Economy 18:47
More villages of Georgia's Imereti region to be provided with gas
Economy 18:29
Azerbaijan’s Kercom to establish export of beekeeping products to South Korea
Economy 18:00