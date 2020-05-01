Iran reveals number of operating enterprises in Semnan province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

As many as 62 industrial and production enterprises' activities were resumed in Semnan province in northern Iran in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020), said deputy governor of Semnan province Habibollah Khojastehpour, Trend reports citing IRNA.



According to Khojastehpour, the process of resuming the activities of enterprises will continue in current year (starting from March 20, 2020). Because in the current situation (US sanctions against Iran, the difficult economic situation and the coronavirus problem), support for small and medium-sized enterprises can increase production and employment.



Khojastehpour added that the production potential of 66 industrial and production enterprises has been increased.



The official said that 9.75 billion rials (about $232,000) in loans were repaid to manufacturing and industrial enterprises in Semnan province in the last Iranian year.



This loan was given to 2,008 industrial enterprises in order to eliminate production barriers, he said.



Iran's Semnan province has a population of more than 700,000. More than 5,000 small and large industrial enterprises operate in this province, in the area of mining, agriculture, handicrafts and tourism.