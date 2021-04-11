Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export

Business 11 April 2021 10:38 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Copper ores and concentrates reclaimed the first place in the list of Georgian top export items from January through February 2021, equaling $94.5 million or 19.1 percent of total exports, Trend reports the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The exports of ferroalloys totaled $52.1 million and their share in the total exports amounted to 10.5 percent.

The motor cars exports occupied the third-place standing at $50 million and constituting 10.1 percent of the total exports.

The top import commodities from January through February 2021 were motor cars whose imports equaled $98.2 million (8.5 percent of the total imports).

The petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons followed in the list with $90 million or 7.8 percent of imports.

The petroleum and petroleum oils were third in the top import commodity list with $83.5 million (7.2 percent of imports).

