Georgia, Spain willing to deepen bilateral economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia, Spain focused on all key directions of the bilateral relations at the meeting of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, Trend reports via the Press Service of the Government Administration

The parties expressed willingness to deepen the Georgia-Spain economic cooperation.

The parties agreed to hold high-level visits in the nearest future, to incorporate, among others, a business component as well. In this context, they pointed out the importance of the engagement of Spanish companies and business circles in Georgia's ongoing economic processes.

The conversation also touched on the difficult global situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The PM of Spain expressed readiness to continue assisting Georgia in the fight against the pandemic, through engagement in the EU projects.

The meeting was attended by the World Tourism Organization's Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Georgia's Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, and Ilia Giorgadze, Georgian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Spain.

