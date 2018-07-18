Iraq extends bid deadline for Diwaniya oil refinery project

18 July 2018 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Iraq has extended the deadline for foreign companies and investors to bid for the construction of a 70,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery in Diwaniya, south of Baghdad, the oil ministry said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Documents for the bidding process will now be available until Sept. 2 and the bidding will close on Oct. 30 instead of July 31, the ministry said in a statement.

Bidding documents provide for two investment models – build-own-operate and build-operate-transfer, it said.

The refinery is one of several oil-processing projects offered by Iraq as part of its plan to become self-sufficient in oil products.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Protesters in Iraq attempt to storm Basra administration building
World 15 July 15:33
Two dead in Iraq protests over economic woes
Other News 14 July 06:47
Militants kill three militia fighters near Iraq's Baiji refinery
Arab World 9 July 16:46
Two Filipinas kidnapped in Iraq freed
Other News 9 July 01:11
5 security members killed in IS attack in Iraq's Anbar province
Other News 8 July 20:38
Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss ways to enhance agro co-op
Economy news 8 July 16:01
Latest
Israel grants $33 million to GE, Medtronic, Change Healthcare to boost R&D
Israel 16:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 17
Oil&Gas 15:57
Uzbek interior ministry to buy refrigeration equipment via tender
Tenders 15:57
Sergio Mattarella: Italy supports Azerbaijan’s fight against threats posed by radicalism
Politics 15:57
TAP’s Swiss shareholder substantially lowers its net investments
Oil&Gas 15:56
Floating PV system may appear on Lake Boyukshor in Baku
Business 15:54
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas turbine
Tenders 15:52
Azerbaijan, Ukraine may bring trade turnover to $1B - envoy
Economy news 15:50
Uzbekistan begins accepting China's UnionPay payment cards
Economy news 15:49