Pankin: BSTDB expanding financing in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

23 August 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is expanding the existing portfolio of projects in Azerbaijan in various spheres, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We work jointly with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Shah Deniz 2 project. We have a syndicate of banks. BSTDB has allocated $60 million for this project," he said.

Pankin also talked about cooperation with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

"We have a big ongoing project with SOCAR. We have allocated $50 million for the company’s trade financing. We believe that the cooperation with SOCAR is a very successful experience and would like to continue to work in this direction. We direct the funds in national currency to be received as a result of BSTDB’s first loan placement in Azerbaijan to the development of the small and medium-sized business. Currently, we are working out a number of projects in the sphere of electricity, manufacturing equipment for the oil and gas industry, supporting trade financing," said BSTDB president.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), with the participation of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), arranged a financing package of almost $1 billion for a landmark offshore natural gas field project in Azerbaijan, Shah Deniz stage II in 2015.

The financing was planned to total $960 million. The EBRD and ADB would each lend $250 million to the project on their own accounts (A-loans) and BSTDB would provide $60 million parallel A-loan alongside the EBRD and ADB. The remainder of the financing would be provided by a group of commercial lenders.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), an international financial institution with headquarters in Thessaloniki, Greece, was established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine. BSTDB started operations in June 1999 and has authorized capital of 3.45 billion euros. The Bank supports economic development and regional cooperation in the Black Sea Region through trade and project finance lending, guarantees, and equity participation in private enterprises and public entities in the member countries. BSTDB is rated A-/A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, and A2/P1 by Moody's.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
As a result of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s activities, Azerbaijan achieved great success: Deputy PM
Politics 22 August 21:09
Over 200,000 passengers transported by trains in Azerbaijan in July
Society 22 August 21:08
Another Friend of SMEs opens in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 22 August 19:51
Azerbaijan’s Atena company to double production of dairy products
Economy 22 August 19:13
Azerbaijan’s NBCO more than doubles its total capital
Finance 22 August 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Finoko non-bank credit organization increases profit
Finance 22 August 18:58
Latest
Stockholm believes Tehran may release Stena Impero tanker in near future
World 07:17
Forests essential for world's health: UN spokesman
Other News 06:43
Five dead, dozens injured in stampede outside Algiers rap concert
Other News 05:59
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes California
US 05:06
U.S. state secretary visits Ottawa before G7 summit
US 04:15
Argentina's Macri says IMF team coming next week
Other News 03:33
6 dead in road accident in Cuba
Other News 02:51
Tunisian PM delegates his powers to focus on presidential race
Other News 02:05
White House backs off plan to cut foreign aid: source
US 01:26