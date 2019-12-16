Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 9-13

16 December 2019 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $69.85 per barrel on Dec. 9-13, or $1.93 more than the previous week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $70.86 per barrel, while the lowest price was $68.75 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $62.23 per barrel, which is $1.34 more than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $62.93 per barrel and the lowest price was $61.34 per barrel on Dec. 9-13.

Average price of Brent Dated was $66.68 per barrel on Dec. 9-13 or $1.62 more than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $67.69 per barrel and the lowest price was $65.44 during the reporting period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 13
Oil&Gas 09:55
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 14 December 10:58
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 12
Oil&Gas 13 December 10:14
Oil rises 1% on optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal
Oil&Gas 13 December 00:45
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 11
Oil&Gas 12 December 10:09
Oil prices gain as OPEC revises deficit forecast
Oil&Gas 12 December 09:45
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Dec.16
Finance 10:46
Members of Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party being interrogated in Europe
Politics 10:38
Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights
Other News 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 16
Finance 10:24
Kazakhstan's well service company opens tender for well cementing
Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory increases socks production
Business 10:22
IGB seeking consultant for environmental and social monitoring
Oil&Gas 10:12
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16
Finance 10:11
Turkish businessmen association interested in investing in Azerbaijan
Business 10:05