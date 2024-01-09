Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 8 decreased by $3.12 and amounted to $80.33 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $3.23 (to $78.61 per barrel).

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $58.29 per barrel, which is $3.16 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $2.92 on January 8 compared to the previous indicator, to $75.83 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 9.

