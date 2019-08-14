Turkmenistan discloses data on state budget execution

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The execution of the revenue part of the Turkmen state budget reached 10.95 billion manats, while the execution of the expenditure part reached 10.8 billion manats in January-July 2019, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The revenue part of the budget is formed mainly through such major sectors of the production sphere as oil and gas, chemical, electric power industry and construction.

The agro-industrial complex, the sphere of transport and communications, the textile and food industries will be further developed as well.

Turkmenistan holds one of the key positions for the supply of natural gas in the region. The gas is exported to China and Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news