Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes

20 August 2019 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 21.9 million manats on Aug. 19, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 20.04 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 1,002.3333 per note.

Some $37,700 (64,160 manats) accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. The transactions on dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR were concluded during the day.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 1.8 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Related news
Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:52
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction to place mortgage bonds
Finance 19 August 18:31
Investors retain interest in bonds at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 19 August 11:52
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds on secondary market
Finance 16 August 20:13
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions
Finance 16 August 11:53
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 15 August 10:00
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Estonia
Economy 14 August 17:39
Foreign trade turnover up in Kazakhstan
Economy 14 August 16:53
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 330M manats
Finance 9 August 20:35