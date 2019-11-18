Uzbekistan’s exchange rates for Nov. 19-25

18 November 2019 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank has established new foreign exchange rates, which will be in force from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

According to the bank, the US dollar went up by 10.19 soums and amounted to slightly over 9,500 soums.

In addition, the single European currency went up by 43.53 soums and amounted to slightly over 10,498 soums.

The Russian ruble went up by 19 tiyin (Uzbek cents) and amounted to 149.01 soums.

The US currency has recently been showing slight fluctuations in both directions, while the euro has been rapidly falling in price in recent weeks, but has now grown.

An increase in exchange rate volatility was observed in August at the auctions of Uzbekistan’s interbank currency market. Since the beginning of the year, the dollar against the sum increased by 12.5 percent - from slightly over 8,336 soums on Jan. 1 to 9,384 soums on Aug. 21. Most of the growth occurred in August, when the dollar rose by 679 soums.

In this regard, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has stopped to set prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency will now be formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from Aug. 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian corporation to create agrologistic complex in Uzbekistan
Business 12:04
Epsilon, Uzbekneftegaz to build 4 km of gas pipeline per day
Oil&Gas 11:34
Iranian airline to begin flights to Uzbekistan in December
Business 10:53
Uzbekistan starts receiving gas from two more wells
Oil&Gas 10:01
Benefits of Uzbek businessmen working with Kazakh Stock Exchange (Exclusive)
Finance 17 November 23:58
China-Uzbekistan JV buys spare parts for Baker Hughes gas pumping unit
Tenders 16 November 14:57
Latest
49 production facilities resume operations in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province
Business 12:26
Exports of Iran Mineral Salts Co. up by 20%
Business 12:20
Total capital of Iran’s Golgohar Mining & Industrial Company to exceed $2B
Business 12:16
Russian corporation to create agrologistic complex in Uzbekistan
Business 12:04
New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed (PHOTO)
Society 12:01
Georgia reduces electricity consumption
Oil&Gas 11:58
Kazakhstan to match emissions to environment to European volume (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:54
Microsoft updates terms on data privacy amid EU probe
US 11:51
Sales at Iran Mercantile Exchange up
Business 11:43