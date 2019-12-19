VTB Bank Azerbaijan focusing on digitalization

19 December 2019 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The main goal of VTB Bank Azerbaijan’s strategy is to create a balanced and sustainable business model, within which the bank focuses on self-financing and reducing the share of foreign currency in customers’ funds from 43 percent to 19 percent, Trend reports on Dec. 19 referring to chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan Yevgeniy Kirin.

Kirin made the remark at a press conference in Baku while revealing the details about the main vectors of the bank's strategy for 2019-2022.

“The second important goal of the bank is digitalization, in particular, the priority is to ensure the full access of products to both private and corporate customers, a 100 percent share of individuals' operations and a 85 percent share of small and medium-sized enterprises’ (SME) sales in digital channels,” the chairman said.

“The key goals of the Russian bank in Azerbaijan in the field of digitalization is the launch of a digital bank based on the messenger with a focus on credit products, the introduction of a credit conveyor and the automation of operations, the introduction of paperless circulation of documents and internal processes,” the chairman added.

Among strategic initiatives, Kirin stressed the expansion of the functionality of international payments and transfers, increasing the penetration of products into the client base.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
VTB Bank Azerbaijan focuses on middle class
Finance 14:32
VTB Bank Azerbaijan pays out 98% of compensations to clients
Finance 14:14
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to increase authorized capital
Finance 13:20
VTB Azerbaijan installs new ATMs
Finance 1 October 13:06
VTB Bank Azerbaijan issues loans worth over 200M manats
Business 24 July 21:03
VTB Bank Azerbaijan opens tender to buy software
Tenders 23 July 10:29
Latest
Iranian fishermen catch over 700,000 tons of fish in seas
Business 15:00
Exports from Georgia to EU countries increase
Business 14:55
BP talks on start of drilling exploratory well at Shafag-Asiman block
Oil&Gas 14:50
Business trips from Turkey to Uzbekistan drops by over 70 percent
Turkey 14:48
Over 60 licenses for commissioning of enterprises issued in Iran’s Kurdistan province
Business 14:41
Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products
US 14:41
Azerbaijan’s Sumaks Technologies developing smart waste management
ICT 14:38
VTB Bank Azerbaijan focuses on middle class
Finance 14:32
Trout breeding may increase in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province
Business 14:30