VTB Bank Azerbaijan focusing on digitalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The main goal of VTB Bank Azerbaijan’s strategy is to create a balanced and sustainable business model, within which the bank focuses on self-financing and reducing the share of foreign currency in customers’ funds from 43 percent to 19 percent, Trend reports on Dec. 19 referring to chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan Yevgeniy Kirin.

Kirin made the remark at a press conference in Baku while revealing the details about the main vectors of the bank's strategy for 2019-2022.

“The second important goal of the bank is digitalization, in particular, the priority is to ensure the full access of products to both private and corporate customers, a 100 percent share of individuals' operations and a 85 percent share of small and medium-sized enterprises’ (SME) sales in digital channels,” the chairman said.

“The key goals of the Russian bank in Azerbaijan in the field of digitalization is the launch of a digital bank based on the messenger with a focus on credit products, the introduction of a credit conveyor and the automation of operations, the introduction of paperless circulation of documents and internal processes,” the chairman added.

Among strategic initiatives, Kirin stressed the expansion of the functionality of international payments and transfers, increasing the penetration of products into the client base.

