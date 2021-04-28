Iranian currency rates for April 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to April 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,732 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 28 Iranian rial on April 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,423 58,335 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,978 45,910 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,015 5,009 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,074 5,068 1 Danish krone DKK 6,823 6,824 1 Indian rupee INR 564 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,481 139,494 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,214 27,274 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,691 38,843 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,412 5,413 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,883 33,871 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,298 30,366 1 South African rand ZAR 2,923 2,946 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,109 5,063 1 Russian ruble RUB 562 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,659 32,758 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,680 31,677 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,572 49,634 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,154 2,160 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,031 34,949 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,388 9,334 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,478 6,477 100 Thai baths THB 133,961 133,626 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,249 10,246 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,737 37,810 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,732 50,738 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,780 9,761 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,157 12,175 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,898 2,901 1 Afghan afghani AFN 538 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,403 16,403 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,631 86,904 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,697 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,990 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,297 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,340 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,552 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials.