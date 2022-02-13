Iranian currency rates for February 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have grown and 32 have decreased in price, compared to February 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,669 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.13 Iranian rial on Feb.12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,970 57,118 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,385 45,381 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,498 4,538 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,732 4,772 1 Danish krone DKK 6,408 6,438 1 Indian rupee INR 557 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,933 138,945 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,042 24,071 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,353 36,233 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,004 33,127 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,931 28,065 1 South African rand ZAR 2,759 2,784 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,108 3,114 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,955 30,147 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,174 31,256 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,454 48,855 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,070 2,074 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,776 34,815 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,176 9,172 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,610 6,611 100 Thai baths THB 128,385 128,610 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,023 10,027 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,997 35,170 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,669 47,897 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,774 9,767 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,216 14,288 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 450 457 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,436 16,430 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,723 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,905 81,961 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,706 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,067 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,162 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,518 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,987 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 261,000-264,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 297,000-300,000 rials.

