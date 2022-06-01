Iranian currency rates for June 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have grown and 21 have decreased in price, compared to May 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,073 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 1 Iranian rial on May 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,022 53,156 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,885 43,865 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,303 4,309 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,487 4,470 1 Danish krone DKK 6,059 6,085 1 Indian rupee INR 542 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,192 137,339 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,183 21,135 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,675 32,931 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,222 33,178 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,377 27,547 1 South African rand ZAR 2,691 2,713 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,563 2,563 1 Russian ruble RUB 668 656 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,179 30,228 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,666 30,733 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 47,982 49,952 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,798 33,830 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,789 8,831 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,296 6,306 100 Thai baths THB 122,535 123,151 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,592 9,619 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,852 33,971 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,073 45,264 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,875 9,909 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,913 14,100 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,888 2,886 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,415 12,415 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,997 80,214 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,692 3,694 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,280 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,225 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,348 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.

