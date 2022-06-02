Iranian currency rates for June 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in price, compared to June 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,698 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 2 Iranian rial on June 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,365 53,022 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,544 43,885 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,260 4,303 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,428 4,487 1 Danish krone DKK 6,009 6,059 1 Indian rupee INR 542 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,191 137,192 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,249 21,183 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,285 32,675 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,147 33,222 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,169 27,377 1 South African rand ZAR 2,688 2,691 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,558 2,563 1 Russian ruble RUB 653 668 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,080 30,179 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,537 30,666 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 47,241 47,982 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,169 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,809 33,798 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,825 8,789 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,282 6,296 100 Thai baths THB 122,282 122,535 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,583 9,592 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,685 33,852 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,698 45,073 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,898 9,875 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,001 13,913 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,884 2,888 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,415 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,005 79,997 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,693 3,692 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,506 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,875 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,758 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,018 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 338,000-341,000 rials.

