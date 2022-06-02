...
Iranian currency rates for June 2

Finance Materials 2 June 2022 09:59
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in price, compared to June 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,698 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 2

Iranian rial on June 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,365

53,022

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,544

43,885

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,260

4,303

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,428

4,487

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,009

6,059

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

542

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,191

137,192

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,249

21,183

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,285

32,675

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,147

33,222

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,169

27,377

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,688

2,691

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,558

2,563

1 Russian ruble

RUB

653

668

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,080

30,179

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,537

30,666

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

47,241

47,982

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,169

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,809

33,798

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,825

8,789

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,282

6,296

100 Thai baths

THB

122,282

122,535

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,583

9,592

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,685

33,852

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,698

45,073

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,898

9,875

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,001

13,913

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,884

2,888

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,415

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,005

79,997

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,693

3,692

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,506 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,875 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,758 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,018 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 338,000-341,000 rials.

---

