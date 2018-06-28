Kyrgyzstan's MES to switch to data processing system developed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

The Azerbaijani Neuron Technologies Company has signed the final act of acceptance and delivery of the project of integration of the automated Meteosoft system in the Hydrometeorology Agency ("Kyrgyzhydromet") of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kyrgyzstan, the company told Trend June 28.

Acceptance and delivery was carried out with more than 20 departments of "Kyrgyzhydromet" separately.

The system introduced in the Hydrometeorology Agency, will allow it to automatically process information from a variety of substructures, dealing with weather, radiological and agrometeorological observations, etc. All information enters the system from different weather stations and is processed automatically. Also separate web portals through which processes can be managed have been developed within the project.

Neuron Technologies Company will provide technical support for the Kyrgyzhydromet infrastructure over the next five years.

The company said, in the near future Neuron Technologies Company intends to officially apply to the Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan regarding the integration of a similar system.

