Kyrgyzstan's MES to switch to data processing system developed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

28 June 2018 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Neuron Technologies Company has signed the final act of acceptance and delivery of the project of integration of the automated Meteosoft system in the Hydrometeorology Agency ("Kyrgyzhydromet") of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Kyrgyzstan, the company told Trend June 28.

Acceptance and delivery was carried out with more than 20 departments of "Kyrgyzhydromet" separately.

The system introduced in the Hydrometeorology Agency, will allow it to automatically process information from a variety of substructures, dealing with weather, radiological and agrometeorological observations, etc. All information enters the system from different weather stations and is processed automatically. Also separate web portals through which processes can be managed have been developed within the project.

Neuron Technologies Company will provide technical support for the Kyrgyzhydromet infrastructure over the next five years.

The company said, in the near future Neuron Technologies Company intends to officially apply to the Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan regarding the integration of a similar system.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia wishes possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to have effective results
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:56
Azerbaijani MP elected as PACE Committee rapporteur
Politics 18:37
Another campaign from AtaBank
Society 18:13
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 18:01
Zakharova: Resolution of Karabakh conflict - one of most pressing topics for Russia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:59
Russia says to contribute to Azerbaijan’s effective chairmanship in BSEC
Politics 17:47
Azerbaijan’s proposal receives support in UN Human Rights Council (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:45
Norway’s ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:39
Azerbaijan eyes to implement over 20 projects in alternative energy
Oil&Gas 16:49
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 15:05
Mammadyarov receives Georgian envoy to Azerbaijan
Politics 14:34
Azerbaijani insurance company expects healthy competition in MTPL market
Economy news 14:27
FM: Poland should further develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:11
Erdogan to visit Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan first: media
Turkey 13:46
FM: Issue of opening Azerbaijan-Poland direct flights is under permanent watch (exclusive)
Tourism 13:38
Personnel appointments in Azerbaijan’s State Customs
Economy news 13:02
FM: Poland stands ready to support all efforts for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:00
Azerbaijani startups applying for government funding reviewed
ICT 12:59