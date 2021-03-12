Azerbaijan's Nar Mobile eyes to expand IT infrastructure in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

To create a high-quality IT infrastructure, the Azerbaijani Nar mobile operator installed mobile stations in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

This was announced at a press conference of the mobile operator dedicated to the results of 2020, Trend reports.

Nar's technical department had already started planning the placement of equipment in these territories last year.

The mobile operator has completed all design and planning work on the expansion of the Nar network. Currently, Nar network is already available in some territories. The mobile operator is presently working on planning the expansion of its infrastructure on these lands. It also plans a budget and works towards attracting investments.

