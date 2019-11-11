Azerbaijan’s Azneft PU puts out tender to buy broadcast amplifiers

11 November 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to buy electrical products
Tenders 10:36
FM: Slovakia might be interested in transiting gas coming via Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Spain, Azerbaijan see 5.5% growth in bilateral trade
Business 10 November 19:35
Iran's Shazand Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy Emerson equipment
Business 10 November 14:57
Banking sector in Azerbaijan already quite technological - expert
Finance 10 November 12:16
Azerbaijan’s role in One Belt One Road project already beginning to show itself - MP
Commentary 10 November 11:19
Latest
Iran starts placing concrete at Bushehr Atomic Plant's second unit reactor
Nuclear Program 12:38
Uzbekistan’s exchange rates for Nov. 12-18
Finance 12:27
Georgian wines tasting held in Japan
Business 12:20
S&P affirms Uzbekistan's Tashkent region rating at 'BB-'
Business 12:14
Equinor purchases own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange
Oil&Gas 12:13
Iran installing new machines to increase enrichment
Nuclear Program 12:12
Epsilon boosts gas flow in Uzbek field
Oil&Gas 11:38
Saipem, Daewoo E&C Co ink agreement for onshore projects
Oil&Gas 11:30
Second biggest oil field discovered in Iran's history
Oil&Gas 11:26