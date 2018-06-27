Uzbek craftsmen aim to attract visitors in Baku with unique shop

27 June 2018 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Hunarmand, a special shop of the Association of National Masters, Craftsmen and Painters of Uzbekistan, has been opened in Baku, Uzbek media reported on June 27.

According to the information, the store has been opened in the central lobby of Park Bulvar, one of the most popular and prestigious shopping malls in the Azerbaijani capital.

This shopping mall is visited by over 10,000 people daily, including foreign tourists.

A wide range of Uzbek handicraft products, including ceramics, fabrics (satin, adras and bekasam adras), gold embroidery products, special gift boxes, handmade dolls, accessories from various materials, costume jewelry, art miniature and chasing are included in the assortment of products sold.

