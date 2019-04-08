Erdogan: Tourists from Russia - important for Turkey

8 April 2019 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Tourists from Russia are of great importance among foreign tourists visiting Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the meeting of the cooperation committee of the two countries in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on April 8.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey and Russia also have a huge potential for increasing trade turnover.

He stressed that the trade turnover between Turkey and Russia reached $26 billion in 2018.

“The onshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline is expected to be built this year,” Erdogan said.

In February 2019, 87,700 tourists from Russia visited Turkey, which is 33.2 percent less than in February 2018.

The share of Russian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during this period reached 5.25 percent.

In January-February 2019, 179,400 tourists from Russia visited Turkey, which is 33.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

President Erdogan visited Russia on April 8. A number of economic and political issues were discussed during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey’s total trade turnover reached $34.5 billion in March 2019. The import of goods by Turkey from Russia decreased by 5.76 percent and reached $2.069 billion in March 2019 compared to March 2018.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

