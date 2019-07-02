Ministry: Number of Turkmen tourists up in Turkey

2 July 2019 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan delivers first batch of gasoline to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 13:10
Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)
Oil&Gas 13:00
Turkmen leader to visit Japan
Economy 12:53
Over 100,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visit Turkey in January-May
Tourism 12:45
Gasoline sales start in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:35
International car exhibition to be held in Turkmen's Avaza
Economy 12:04
Latest
We all need to compromise to get deal on new EU bosses: Merkel
Other News 13:18
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase lacquers via tender
Tenders 13:14
Turkmenistan delivers first batch of gasoline to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 13:10
Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)
Oil&Gas 13:00
PACE monitoring rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 12:56
EU net gas imports up by 15%
Oil&Gas 12:54
Turkmen leader to visit Japan
Economy 12:53
Over 100,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visit Turkey in January-May
Tourism 12:45
Iranian currency rates for July 2
Iran 12:43