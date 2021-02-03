Iran and Kazakhstan to ease visa requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

Iran and Kazakhstan to facilitate visa requirement if the direct flights from Gorgan to Aktau is successful said Governor of Golestan Province.

"It is currently mandatory for citizens of both countries to obtain visas for traveling and but if the flight is flourishing we would start to negotiate about facilitating visas. Iran is expected to launch direct flights from the city of Gorgan in Golestan Province to the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan in spring," Hadi Haghshenas told Trend in an interview.

According to the agreement between officials of Golestan Province, Kish Airlines, and officials of the Kazakhstan embassy in Iran, the first flight would start by full compliance with health protocols from Gorgan International Airport to Aktau on April 1.

It is expected that the flight would operate once a week and their major function would be for tourism. Iran and Kazakhstan have both agreed that tourists would be allowed to travel after being tested for Coronavirus. Kish Airlines is expected to operate these flights.

"The main reason for launching the direct flight is that there are 15,000 Kazakhs living in Gorgan and it is a good opportunity to simplify their transportation. There is considerable maritime transportation from Amirabad Port to Aktau and the crew of ships needs to return by airplane at some point. Other reasons include traveling businessmen and individuals from chambers of commerce of the two countries, while Afghan residents in Kazakhstan could also travel to their country via this flying route," he added.

"Kazakhstan's Council General in Golestan Province Aitzhan Aidashev and the representatives of Iran Foreign Ministry and Kish Airlines have agreed during the meeting that Coronavirus situation has improved and the flying route could be successful," he noted.