Great Britain to add Georgia to "list of red countries" due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Great Britain, taking into account the epidemiological situation with COVID-19, will add Georgia to the "list of red countries" from August 8, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Georgia will be included on the list of so-called ‘red countries’. Starting August 8 Georgian citizens entering the United Kingdom will be asked to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine", said the statement of the UK government.

Georgia has reported 3,670 new cases of coronavirus on August 5. Currently 37,108 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

A total of 38 individuals have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

