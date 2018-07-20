Volume of cargo transportation increases in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

The volume of cargo transportation by all transport types amounted to 1.8 billion tons in Kazakhstan in the first half of the current year, which is 6.4 percent more than in the same period last year, the Minister of investments and development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek said, the press service of the ministry reported July 20.

The minister noted that, the total volume of transit amounted to 8.5 million tons during the reporting period, which is nine percent more than in the same period last year. The volume of container traffic amounted to 206,000 containers and increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year, in particular this figure amounted to 101,000 containers in the direction of China-Europe-China, which is more by 38 percent.

The minister noted that, the growth rate of passenger traffic remains stable in the field of civil aviation.

Thus, the growth in number of the transported air passengers amounted to 19 percent or 3.8 million people, according to the results of the first half of this year.

In addition, Zhenis Kasymbek noted that, the geography of flights in the international direction is expanding.

"Some 10 new international air services were opened last year. Some 12 international routes have been opened since the beginning of this year, of which the following routes have been opened by Kazakh air carriers: Atyrau-Frankfurt, Astana-Kazan, Astana-Tyumen, Astana-Vilnius, Astana-Chelyabinsk, Astana-Krasnodar, Astana-Tomsk, Astana-Sochi. Also, the following new air routes have been opened by foreign carriers: Riga-Almaty ("AirBaltic"), Novosibirsk-Pavlodar ("Siberia"), Krasnoyarsk-Almaty ("Angara"), Moscow-Kyzylorda ("Aeroflot")," the minister said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news