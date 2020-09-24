Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan relieved of her duties
The Government decreed to relieve Lyudmila Byurabekova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan according to the application made, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Born in 1973 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Academy, Kazakhstan’s Pharmaceuticals Institute, international Business Academy. Has been appointed to the post in April this year.
