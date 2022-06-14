Kazakhstan talks readiness to support Uzbekistan in joining WTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to support Uzbekistan in joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.

This issue was discussed during the meeting of the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Zhanel Kushukova with the Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Badriddin Abidov on the sidelines of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.

The sides discussed the main issues of Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO and bilateral cooperation.

"Uzbekistan is a friendly neighbor with which we have close trade, economic and cultural ties. We support Tashkent's aspirations to become a member of the World Trade Organization," Kushukova said.

According to the vice minister, the Uzbek colleagues have shown a great interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience of joining the WTO, and in this regard, bilateral consultations will be organized in the near future.