Kazakhstan, EU discuss co-op in air transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Kazakhstan is interested in broadening the geography of flights to Europe by establishing airline connections to major cities and global financial hubs, Kairbek Uskenbayev, Kazahstan’s Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister, said, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Uskenbayev and Roberts Zīle, Vice President of the European Parliament.

At the same time, the sides discussed the opportunities to enhance cooperation within the EU-Central Asia transportation corridor.

PM Uskenbayev noted that a legal framework in the field of civil aviation has been established with the countries of the EU, as well as 13 intergovernmental agreements on air traffic have been signed.

Due to the requirements of internal legislation of the EU, Kazakhstan works on securing bilateral treaties incorporating elements of “horizontal agreements” with the EU member states.