Kazakhstan, UN discuss dev't of Middle Corridor, transport potential of Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu has received the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General - Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia, issues of rational use of transboundary water resources in the region, the development of the Middle Corridor and transport and logistics potential of both Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region, as well as the situation in Afghanistan. The parties noted the importance of development and strengthening the tools of preventive diplomacy to maintain peace and security in the region.

Murat Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan, like all countries of Central Asia, attaches priority importance to cooperation with the UN, recognizing the leading role of the UN in addressing challenges in the field of security and sustainable development.

"Kazakhstan is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region and sustainable development of Central Asian countries. We note the relevance of continuing numerous creative processes in the Central Asian region, emphasizing the important role of the UN in this process," he said.

In turn, Kaha Imnadze, positively assessing the long-term partnership and trust that has developed between Kazakhstan and the UN, expressed gratitude for the commitment to the principles of multilateralism, as well as the active position of Kazakhstan in matters of regional cooperation.