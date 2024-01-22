Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek shakes with earthquake magnitude of 4-5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Major General Boobek Azhikeev, Kyrgyz Republic's Minister of Emergency Situations, reached out to the public following the recent earthquake, Trend reports.

He mentioned that a magnitude 7 quake hit China at 00:09 local time, causing strong tremors in Jeti-Oguz, Aksy, and Tyup districts of Issyk-Kul region.

In Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, it was felt at around 4-5 on the scale.

Azhikeev assured that, as of now, there are no casualties or significant damage, urging people not to panic.

Uzbekistan also experienced ground shakes reaching an intensity of up to 4 points. Kazakhstan’s Almaty recorded tremors measuring 6.7 in magnitude.