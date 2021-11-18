Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 18

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 252 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 17, 297 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 190,584 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 187,003 of them have recovered, and 1,367 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 76 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 68 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 16 people in Andijan region, 5 people in Bukhara region, 3 people in Jizzakh region, 4 people in Navoi region, 11 people in Namangan region, 15 people in Samarkand region, 2 people in the Syrdarya region, 3 people in the Surkhandarya region, 18 people in the Fergana region and 27 people in the Khorezm region.