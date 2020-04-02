Head of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs replaced in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

The Head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs left his post due to retirement, Trend reports with reference to "Turkmenportal" Information Portal.

Aleksandr Dadayev was the head of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs since the first day of its establishment.

The decision on his retirement was made on April 1, 2020 at the session of the Union of Industrialists and entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. Dadayev transferred his duties to the Deputy Head of the Union of Industrialists and entrepreneurs Dovran Khudayberdiev.

The issues of further development of private business in Turkmenistan were also discussed at the session of the union.

The Union of Industrialists and entrepreneurs is a public organization that supports and unites small and medium-sized businesses in Turkmenistan. It was created on March 17, 2008. The first exhibition of entrepreneurs who got acquainted with business opportunities in Turkmenistan was held on March 17-18 of the same year. Since then, an exhibition has been held every year to reflect the achievements of its members in various fields.