Uzbekistan eyes to implement 5 regional investment projects

31 August 2018 09:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Uzbekistan is planning to implement five regional investment projects by the end of 2018, Uzbek media reported, referring to extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Uzbekistan to Russia Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov.

The ambassador noted that $117.1 million of the total amount will be foreign direct investment.

According to the diplomat, in January-July of 2018 only, 1151 enterprises with the participation of foreign capital were created in Uzbekistan. That's 2.8 times more, compared to 2017.

In the mentioned period, the number of operating enterprises amounted to 736. Enterprises established with participation of Russian capital amounted to 144, with Turkish - 144, with Chinese - 137, with Kazakh - 91 and with South Korean - 78.

According to the results of 1H2018, the total amount of Russian investments attracted to Uzbekistan amounted to about $591 million.

"Some 14 projects involving Russian companies are planned to be implemented within the next two years. The total worth of the projects is $9.8 billion," Ashrafkhanov said.

In Andijan province, a project worth $79 million will be implemented, in Jizzakh- $5.1 million, in Namangan - $6.5 million, in Surkhandarya - $29.4 million and Syrdarya regions - $4,4 million.

