Uzbekistan and Belarus intend to increase cooperation in transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed issues related to cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports with reference to the UZ DAILY news agency.

The meeting was held between the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov and the Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Aleksei Avramenko.

At the meeting, held in a videoconference format, the issue of developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport sector was discussed.

At the same time, the parties expressed interest in increasing the number of regular flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Furthermore, an exchange of views took place on the creation of favorable conditions for national carriers in the process of international freight transport by road.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop joint efforts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport sector.