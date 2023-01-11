Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in trade-economic areas

On 11 January, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov held talks with Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Amangeldiyev, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The parties discussed preparations for bilateral events planned for 2023, including at the highest level, as well as the implementation of ongoing joint projects, including those developed through the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

It was noted that thanks to joint efforts, there is stable growth in trade between the two countries. Thus, over the past 5 years, the volume of mutual trade has grown 6 times - from US$167.5 million in 2016 to US$953.6 million in 2021. In 2022, the trade turnover exceeded US$1 billion.

During the talks, the importance of further intensifying cooperation in a number of priority areas was emphasized. In particular, an agreement was reached to accelerate the implementation of construction projects for the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant-1 in Kyrgyzstan and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, in accordance with the signed documents and on the implementation of these projects.

They also discussed projects planned for implementation in Kyrgyzstan to organize the production of cars and commercial vehicles, launch a spinning enterprise in the Jalal-Abad region, introduce and produce ASKUE electricity metering systems and produce calcium carbide.

Following the meeting, the parties outlined specific steps to accelerate the practical implementation of the agreements reached.